Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $323.20 Million Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,418,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,628 shares during the period. FirstEnergy accounts for 0.5% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.47% of FirstEnergy worth $323,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.6% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in FirstEnergy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in FirstEnergy by 10.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in FirstEnergy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

NYSE FE opened at $37.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.03 and a 200-day moving average of $41.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.47. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Read More

