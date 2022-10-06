Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $203.34 Million Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,206,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,121 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $203,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,229,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,390,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,407 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CRWD opened at $176.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.78 and a 200 day moving average of $184.32. The company has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of -235.60 and a beta of 1.27. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRWD. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.76.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,114 shares of company stock worth $20,787,583 in the last three months. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

