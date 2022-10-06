Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $182.69 Million Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,931,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,540 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $182,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GHE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on DFS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $96.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.92 and its 200 day moving average is $104.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.40. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $88.02 and a fifty-two week high of $133.40.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.