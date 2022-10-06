Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $160.22 Million Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,590,912 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,764 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 2.13% of Universal Health Services worth $160,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 131.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 692 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

NYSE:UHS opened at $94.71 on Thursday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.57 and a 52 week high of $158.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.83.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.15%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Universal Health Services to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Universal Health Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen dropped their price target on Universal Health Services to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Universal Health Services to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.57.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

