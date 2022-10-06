Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,254,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,812 shares during the period. American Electric Power comprises about 0.7% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.83% of American Electric Power worth $408,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 120.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 89,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 48,677 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 342.5% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 21,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 16,345 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,346,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,025,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,410,000 after buying an additional 114,020 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $87.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.