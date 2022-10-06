Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,904,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,128 shares during the period. AerCap accounts for about 0.6% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $364,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in AerCap by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in AerCap by 1,980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in AerCap by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in AerCap during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. 98.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $47.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $37.20 and a 12 month high of $71.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.46. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. AerCap’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AerCap from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on AerCap from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

AerCap Profile

(Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.