Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,722,823 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 636,094 shares during the period. EOG Resources comprises about 0.5% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.46% of EOG Resources worth $300,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Burney Co. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $126.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.67 and a 52 week high of $147.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.43 and its 200 day moving average is $118.52. The company has a market cap of $73.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.50.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on EOG shares. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Cfra upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.85.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

