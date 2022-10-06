Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 249,417 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,046,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,417 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $238,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $55.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.56 and its 200 day moving average is $61.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

