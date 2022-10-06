Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,995,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,818 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight accounts for 0.6% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.65% of Church & Dwight worth $370,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,176,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,727,000 after acquiring an additional 73,507 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,140,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,528,000 after acquiring an additional 60,725 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,517,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,592,000 after acquiring an additional 90,915 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,241,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,681,000 after acquiring an additional 52,057 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $203,912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CHD opened at $72.51 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.37 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.45.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHD has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.