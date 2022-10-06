Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 51,482 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,086,658 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,482 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $221,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in MasTec by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in MasTec by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 131,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after buying an additional 23,088 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at $21,730,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,370,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,178,000 after buying an additional 199,039 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $67.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.79 and a 200 day moving average of $78.03. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.64 and a 12-month high of $104.21.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. MasTec had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MTZ shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.20.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

