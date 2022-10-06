Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Thursday. They presently have a $180.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.43% from the company’s previous close.

ARE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.60.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

ARE stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $140.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,922. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 76.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $224.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $643.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.93%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $124,340.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $124,340.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $376,785.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $489,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 33,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

