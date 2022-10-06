Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stock Position Lifted by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 508.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,021,130,000 after acquiring an additional 75,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,924,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,194,761,000 after acquiring an additional 803,134 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,408,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Albemarle by 181.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,489,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,369,000 after acquiring an additional 959,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Albemarle by 14.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,952,000 after acquiring an additional 155,848 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $276.80 on Thursday. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $169.93 and a 52-week high of $308.24. The stock has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $271.96 and a 200-day moving average of $237.93.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.42. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 71.17%.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $609,187.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,650.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $357.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.79.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

