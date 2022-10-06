Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded Agile Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $0.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $3.06. The company has a market cap of $11.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.29. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $39.58.

Agile Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($2.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 million. Agile Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 958.70% and a negative return on equity of 1,016.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($8.00) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 458,300 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 16,104 shares during the last quarter. 19.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

