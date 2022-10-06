African Gold Acquisition (NYSE:AGAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 9,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 131,226 shares.The stock last traded at $9.91 and had previously closed at $9.91.

African Gold Acquisition Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.82.

Get African Gold Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the second quarter worth $124,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the second quarter worth $503,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the second quarter worth $490,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,155,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the second quarter worth $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

About African Gold Acquisition

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. African Gold Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for African Gold Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for African Gold Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.