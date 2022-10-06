Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,326.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,272 shares of company stock worth $2,339,454. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aflac

Aflac Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 2.1% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Aflac by 10.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 5.9% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 5.5% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 170,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 8,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 10.5% during the second quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $59.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. Aflac has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.30.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Aflac will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

