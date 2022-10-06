Advance Energy (LON:ADV) Stock Price Up 110.8%

Advance Energy Plc (LON:ADV – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 110.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00). Approximately 412,482,850 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,434% from the average daily volume of 26,896,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).

Advance Energy Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.15. The stock has a market cap of £2.67 million and a PE ratio of -0.29.

About Advance Energy

(Get Rating)

Advance Energy Plc engages in oil and gas production in Indonesia. It holds 50% interest in the Buffalo Oil Field located in East Timor. The company was formerly known as Andalas Energy and Power PLC and changed its name to Advance Energy Plc in February 2020. Advance Energy Plc was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.