ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

ADTN has been the topic of several other reports. Westpark Capital began coverage on ADTRAN in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of ADTRAN to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

ADTRAN Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ ADTN traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.69. 431,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,123. ADTRAN has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $172.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ADTRAN will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ADTRAN news, CEO Brian Protiva sold 26,501 shares of ADTRAN stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $652,984.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,146,205.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,588,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ADTRAN by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 323,297 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after buying an additional 14,752 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 398.6% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 498,623 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,384,000 after acquiring an additional 398,623 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in ADTRAN by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,103,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,027,000 after purchasing an additional 166,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the 1st quarter valued at about $544,000. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADTRAN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.