ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 87,837 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 961,283 shares.The stock last traded at $20.41 and had previously closed at $20.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADTN. StockNews.com raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

ADTRAN Stock Down 2.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.90. The company has a market capitalization of $997.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.21 and a beta of 1.37.

ADTRAN Announces Dividend

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $172.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently -128.57%.

Insider Activity at ADTRAN

In related news, CEO Brian Protiva sold 26,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $652,984.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,609 shares in the company, valued at $8,146,205.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADTRAN

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ADTRAN by 41.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 3.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 5.2% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 7.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 2.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

