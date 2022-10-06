Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 273,939 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 141,177 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Adobe were worth $100,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 60.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Adobe by 62.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Adobe by 770.0% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,969 shares of company stock worth $1,829,066. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Bank of America lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Adobe from $430.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen reduced their target price on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.11.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $3.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $300.98. 129,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,252,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $370.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

