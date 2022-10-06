Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Adient from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Adient from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adient

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. CWM LLC increased its stake in Adient by 385.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Adient in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Adient by 52.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adient in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Adient by 53.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Adient Stock Performance

NYSE ADNT opened at $31.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.60. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Adient had a net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. Adient’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Adient will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

