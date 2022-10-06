Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.29.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADPT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

In other news, insider Nitin Sood sold 17,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $192,589.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,598,369.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3,683.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 176.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.33. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $37.55.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 145.37% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. The company had revenue of $43.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

