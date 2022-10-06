Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Acuity Brands Trading Up 1.1 %

AYI opened at $169.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.51. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $142.71 and a twelve month high of $224.59.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AYI. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. William Blair lowered shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.43.

In other news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy bought 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $174.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,360.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,144.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 39.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,554 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Acuity Brands by 256.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Acuity Brands by 19.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Acuity Brands by 15.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

