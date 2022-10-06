Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.00-$14.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.08 billion.

AYI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair lowered shares of Acuity Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Acuity Brands from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $205.43.

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $169.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.51. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $142.71 and a twelve month high of $224.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.53.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.34. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.67%.

In other news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy bought 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $174.54 per share, with a total value of $100,360.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,144.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 10.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 3.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 59,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,229,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

