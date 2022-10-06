Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACRS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 942,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,248,000 after purchasing an additional 142,445 shares during the period. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $438,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 539,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 264,212 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,040,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $15.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average of $15.09. Aclaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $18.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 0.58.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 1,355.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

