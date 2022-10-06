Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB lowered its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 25,104 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 0.9% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned approximately 0.05% of Accenture worth $88,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen cut their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.26.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $272.45. 16,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,486,530. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $254.27 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $291.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.33.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

