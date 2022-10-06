Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Upgraded at TheStreet

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Loop Capital started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wedbush raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $45.51 on Tuesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $51.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.28.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $5,427,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,422,839.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

