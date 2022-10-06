Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Acquired by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 72.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 5,350.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Abiomed in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Abiomed

In other news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total transaction of $127,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,170.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,078,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total value of $127,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,040,170.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $264.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 55.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.32. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.85 and a 1-year high of $379.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.72.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $277.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.46 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABMD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

About Abiomed

(Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.