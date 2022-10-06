AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.76-$13.96 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.87. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AbbVie also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $3.53-$3.57 EPS.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $159.06.
Shares of ABBV traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $140.83. 63,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,333,757. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $106.86 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.76.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
