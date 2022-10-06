AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.53-$3.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AbbVie also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.76-$13.96 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $159.06.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $140.69. 67,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,333,757. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.43 and its 200-day moving average is $148.76. The firm has a market cap of $248.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.67. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $106.86 and a twelve month high of $175.91.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.