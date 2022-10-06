AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.76-13.96 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.86. AbbVie also updated its Q3 guidance to $3.53-3.57 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $159.06.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ABBV traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.33. 4,761,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,863,884. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.80. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $106.86 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $253.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $407,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $457,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

