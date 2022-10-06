Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 3.6% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,290,723,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 240.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,052,143 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $716,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276,374 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $19,303,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836,966 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $582,924,000 after buying an additional 2,235,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,288,441 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,906,500,000 after buying an additional 2,136,177 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Erste Group Bank downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.08.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $103.38 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $96.67 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

