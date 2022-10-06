AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) PT Lowered to SEK 115 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 120 to SEK 115 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.
Separately, AlphaValue downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.33.
AB Electrolux (publ) Stock Down 3.0 %
AB Electrolux (publ) stock opened at $21.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.19. AB Electrolux has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $49.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.92.
About AB Electrolux (publ)
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
Featured Stories
