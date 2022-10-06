AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) PT Lowered to SEK 115 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 120 to SEK 115 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, AlphaValue downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.33.

Get AB Electrolux (publ) alerts:

AB Electrolux (publ) Stock Down 3.0 %

AB Electrolux (publ) stock opened at $21.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.19. AB Electrolux has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $49.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.92.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

AB Electrolux (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ELUXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $1.50. The business had revenue of $35.96 billion for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 1.23%. Equities research analysts expect that AB Electrolux will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.