9,313 Shares in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV) Acquired by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.40% of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $257,000.

JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JDIV opened at $32.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.35. JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.43 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48.

