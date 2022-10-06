7Pixels (7PXS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $20,894.00

7Pixels (7PXS) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One 7Pixels token can now be purchased for approximately $5.30 or 0.00026130 BTC on popular exchanges. 7Pixels has a total market capitalization of $85.87 million and $20,894.00 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 7Pixels has traded 107.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About 7Pixels

7Pixels launched on June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. The official message board for 7Pixels is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. The official website for 7Pixels is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 7Pixels

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 5.30111882 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $25,353.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 7Pixels should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 7Pixels using one of the exchanges listed above.

