76,476 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Bought by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 76,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,784,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.9% of WBI Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

TLT opened at $102.55 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.90 and a 52-week high of $155.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.87.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.244 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

