73,370 Shares in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP) Acquired by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 73,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,000. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC owned 1.38% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $197,000.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DFIP traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.93. 387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,458. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.07. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $40.56 and a 12 month high of $50.26.

