697 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Purchased by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 697 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 667.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel Stock Down 1.3 %

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.32.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $27.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,201,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,864,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.08 and its 200-day moving average is $39.12.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.