40,000 Shares in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Purchased by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in fuboTV in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Signify Wealth purchased a new position in fuboTV in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in fuboTV in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in fuboTV in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in fuboTV in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get fuboTV alerts:

fuboTV Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FUBO opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.10. fuboTV Inc. has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $221.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.02 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 55.63% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FUBO shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of fuboTV from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wedbush upgraded shares of fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of fuboTV from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.46.

About fuboTV

(Get Rating)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.