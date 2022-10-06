3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $340.90

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 340.90 ($4.12) and traded as low as GBX 314 ($3.79). 3i Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 322 ($3.89), with a volume of 1,182,245 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 697.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 332.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 340.71.

In related news, insider Wendy Dorman bought 6,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 315 ($3.81) per share, for a total transaction of £19,993.05 ($24,157.87).

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

