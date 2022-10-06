30,843 Shares in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Purchased by Capital Performance Advisors LLP

Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 30,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Solution Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 3,423,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,494,000 after purchasing an additional 50,305 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 25.6% during the second quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,703,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,460,000 after purchasing an additional 550,851 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,521,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,467,000 after acquiring an additional 62,837 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 48.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,338,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,809,000 after acquiring an additional 766,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,300,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,498,000 after acquiring an additional 90,918 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAU traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.52. 6,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,508. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $33.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.43.

