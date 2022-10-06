27,034 Shares in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Bought by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,034 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 480,228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after buying an additional 22,986 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 56,762.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 252,027 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 242,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 234,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 9,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,098,000.

Get San Juan Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,499. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.07. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $15.43.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.34%.

(Get Rating)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 1,140.0 net wells.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.