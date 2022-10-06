24,151 Shares in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Acquired by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,000. TAP Consulting LLC owned 0.13% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Agribusiness ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.56. The company had a trading volume of 674 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,059. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1 year low of $80.50 and a 1 year high of $109.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.60 and a 200 day moving average of $93.69.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.