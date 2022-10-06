1,958 Shares in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Purchased by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IPI. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 371.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

Intrepid Potash Price Performance

IPI stock opened at $40.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.35. The stock has a market cap of $552.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.99. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.02 and a 1 year high of $121.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.10). Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 86.52%. The business had revenue of $82.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Intrepid Potash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.