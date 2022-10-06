1,688 Shares in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Bought by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,688 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124,457 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,165,000 after purchasing an additional 690,491 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth about $13,580,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 673,146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,446,000 after purchasing an additional 398,359 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at about $10,967,000. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 43.2% during the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 868,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,781,000 after acquiring an additional 261,824 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ANF shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $16.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $793.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.35. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.81.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $805.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.56 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

