1,650 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Acquired by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. HYA Advisors Inc raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 99,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 124,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 45,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 997,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,330,000 after buying an additional 174,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.24. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.74%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

See Also

