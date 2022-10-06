1,390 Shares in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Acquired by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $233.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.49. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.