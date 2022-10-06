137,839 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Bought by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 137,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,544,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises 2.4% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAT. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.35. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,951. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.45.

