137,839 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Bought by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 137,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,544,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises 2.4% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAT. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000.
Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.35. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,951. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.45.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT)
- Don’t Chase American Virtual Cloud Technologies Higher
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.