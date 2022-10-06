13,500 Shares in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Purchased by Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. Cameco makes up about 0.1% of Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 3.9% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 60,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 61.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 92.9% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

CCJ stock traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $27.18. 135,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,012,154. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $18.03 and a twelve month high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Cameco had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $437.25 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

