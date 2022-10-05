ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Hits Market Capitalization of $57.98 Million

ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 5th. During the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a total market capitalization of $57.98 million and approximately $4,724.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZIMBOCASH alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005446 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010715 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Coin Profile

ZIMBOCASH launched on April 28th, 2020. ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash.

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “ZIMBOCASH is a movement for Sound Money in Zimbabwe. The project aims to present an alternative to the ravaging inflations rates in the country.The total supply of ZIMBOCASH has been fixed and all Zimbabweans who sign up are allocated with ZIMBOCASH.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZIMBOCASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZIMBOCASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.