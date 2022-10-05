Yield Guild Games (YGG) Price Reaches $0.36 on Top Exchanges

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Yield Guild Games coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001766 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Guild Games has a market cap of $355.30 million and approximately $16.44 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005466 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010726 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Coin Profile

Yield Guild Games’ genesis date was July 26th, 2021. Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Yield Guild Games is yieldguild.io.

Buying and Selling Yield Guild Games

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Guild Games (YGG) is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) for investing in non-fungible tokens (NFTs) used in virtual worlds and blockchain-based games. The organization’s mission is to create the biggest virtual world economy, optimizing its community-owned assets for maximum utility and sharing its profits with its token holders.”

